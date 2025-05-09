Romanian presidential candidate Simion demands compensation from Ukraine for aid provided

George Simion, the leader of the far-right Romanian party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) who won the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, has demanded that Ukraine compensate his country for its assistance.

Source: 24-hour Romanian TV news channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Simion stated that his position on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is "neutrality, no escalation, no supplying weapons and alignment with Trump's policy".

He reiterated that he opposes further assistance to Ukraine and, if he wins the presidential elections, he will "focus on his own people".

"Ukraine needs us, not vice versa. Ukraine must respect the Romanian community living in Ukraine. We want compensation for Romania's participation in military actions up until now," Simion said.

He stated that the form of such compensation can still be discussed.

"But we must receive something in return for the Patriot system, given away by Klaus Iohannis in an act of national treason, and other expenses that Romanians have paid out of their own pockets," claimed the candidate.

Background: On 4 May, the first round of the presidential elections took place in Romania. The far-right leader George Simion won with 40.94% of the vote, while Nicușor Dan, the liberal mayor of Bucharest, received 20.99%.

