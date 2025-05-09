All Sections
Polish foreign minister explains who could replace US as mediator between Ukraine and Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivan Diakonov Friday, 9 May 2025, 01:44
Polish foreign minister explains who could replace US as mediator between Ukraine and Russia
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Türkiye or China could replace the United States as a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Sikorski, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw on 8 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski stressed that Poland wishes the United States success in its "mediation efforts" between Russia and Ukraine.

"But if this path fails, there are other candidates. There is Türkiye, which supports the channels of communication. And then, first and foremost, there is the People's Republic of China, which has the means to force Putin to the negotiating table and soften his demands," he added.

Donald Trump's administration has set a course for "mediation" between Russia and Ukraine to end the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

While Kyiv has consistently supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire put forward by the United States, Russia has rejected it under various pretexts.

Background:

  • Recently, US Vice President JD Vance said that he was "still optimistic" about the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and said that Washington was now waiting for Ukraine and Russia to agree to engage directly with each other.
  • Donald Trump believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has become more willing to make peace after the recent drop in oil prices.

