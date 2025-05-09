Kremlin uses World War II myths to justify war against Ukraine – ISW

Ahead of Victory Day on 9 May, Russian authorities have stepped up their historical propaganda in an attempt to present the war against Ukraine as a continuation of the USSR's heroic path in World War II. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Details: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that the Kremlin is continuing to draw on Soviet-era narratives of victory in the Second World War to establish an information context intended to justify the protracted war in Ukraine and future aggression against NATO in the eyes of Russian society.

On 8 May, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov released an article in which he asserted that Russia’s war in Ukraine would go down in history as a feat comparable to the Red Army’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

Belousov also claimed that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a continuation of the "glorious traditions" of Soviet valour and heroism, as well as the enthusiasm of the Soviet people to mobilise and support the war effort. He also stated that Russia's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable".

ISW analysts report that these analogies to Russia’s Soviet past are also actively supported by Russian state media, pointing to an intentional attempt to forge a new state ideology.

Quote: "Kremlin officials have recently seized on the mythos of the Second World War to form the basis of a new pseudo-state ideology that will span across generations and that the Kremlin intends to use to justify potential future aggression against the West."

Details: Belousov reiterated the narrative that Russia had no viable alternative but to commence a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, presenting it as a matter of life and death.

Moreover, Dmitry Medvedev, Head of the Russian Security Council, warned European states, saying they ought to "remember the crushing defeat of Nazi Germany" when supporting Ukraine.

ISW analysts stress that this information operation is part of a larger reflexive control strategy designed to erode European backing for Ukraine.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 8 May:

The Kremlin continues to seize on the Russian mythos of the Second World War ahead of Russia's 9 May Victory Day holiday to set informational conditions to justify a prolonged war in Ukraine and future aggression against NATO to Russian society.

Belousov explicitly identified large-scale Russian military reforms as preparations for a future conflict with NATO as Russian Security Council Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev threatened European countries that support Ukraine.

Russia claimed to have implemented its unilateral Victory Day ceasefire on 8 May and accused Ukraine of ceasefire violations even though Ukraine did not officially and publicly agree to Russia's ceasefire. Russia's unilateral Victory Day ceasefire and accusations of violations continue to demonstrate the necessity that any ceasefire or peace agreement be formally agreed to in advance by all parties and include robust monitoring mechanisms.

Ukrainian officials continue to highlight Ukraine's willingness to implement US President Donald Trump's desired 30-day ceasefire to precede peace talks.

The Kremlin is attempting to exploit its unilateral Victory Day ceasefire to blame Ukraine for the lack of progress toward a longer-term ceasefire and peace negotiations despite Russia's continued rejection of such a longer-term ceasefire.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and People's Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping conducted a series of bilateral engagements in Moscow on 8 May, showcasing deeper Russian-Chinese cooperation and alignment.

The joint Russian-Chinese statement on 8 May referenced Putin's original aims in launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to lend international support and legitimacy to Russia's goals and attempted justifications for the war.

The joint Russian-Chinese statement supported Putin's proposed Eurasian security architecture and Russia's ongoing efforts to create a Russia-dominated alternative, anti-Western bloc.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (UN HRMMU) reported that Ukrainian civilian casualties have significantly increased between 2024 and 2025.

The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) ratified the US-Ukrainian bilateral economic partnership agreement on 8 May.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk. Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk and Sumy oblasts and near Kupiansk, Borova, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.

