Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 36 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 9 May 2025, 07:26
Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 963,270 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 10,786 (+4) tanks;
- 22,433 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,588 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,380 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,157 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,446 (+39) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,724 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,873 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
