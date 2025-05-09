Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man and causing fire – photo

Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and artillery, injuring one person, causing a fire and damaging residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "An 83-year-old man has been injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A garage and an outbuilding caught fire. Firefighters have extinguished the fire."

Affected house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Two houses, an outbuilding, a moped and power lines were also damaged in the Russian attack.

