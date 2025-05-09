Civilian injured in Russian drone attacks on two settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A civilian has been injured in Russian drone strikes on the settlements of Bilenke and Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's National Police

Quote from Fedorov: "A 45-year-old man has been injured in an enemy drone attack on the village of Bilenke. He was provided with all necessary assistance. A car was also damaged in Bilenke.

An enemy first-person view (FPV) drone also struck Malokaterynivka. Luckily, there was no damage or casualties there."

Details: Ukraine's National Police reported that a person had been killed in Russian bombardments of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Thursday 8 May.

Russian forces are reported to have used 150 loitering munitions and launched 70 artillery strikes on populated areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Thursday, in violation of the laws and customs of war.

A 63-year-old woman was killed in the settlement of Prymorske when a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. The National Police documented nine reports of destruction of civilian infrastructure over the course of the last day.

Zaporizhzhia police urge citizens to move to safer places.

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unilaterally announced a three-day ceasefire to mark Victory Day in World War II. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Ukrainian authorities have dismissed the move as a farce, pointing out that Russia continues its attacks and refuses to consider a full ceasefire.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that on the first day of Putin's so-called "parade truce", Russian forces persisted with assaults and bombardments of Ukrainian positions and civilian areas along the front lines. A total of 193 combat clashes were recorded on 8 May.

