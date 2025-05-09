All Sections
European foreign ministers honour fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:25
European foreign ministers honour fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv – photos
Photo: Kallas on X (Twitter)

European foreign ministers and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers during their visit to Lviv on 9 May.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: European diplomats visited the Field of Honour at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, where Ukrainian soldiers who were killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war are buried. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi were also present.

Quote: "Today, we celebrate Europe Day with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, both joys and hardships are shared. Together with Foreign Ministers, we stand united with Ukraine for a lasting peace. For the future we believe in."

Background:

  • Kaja Kallas announced yesterday that the final political approval of the tribunal for Vladimir Putin will take place in Lviv on 9 May.
  • On 8 May, the foreign minister of the new German government, Johann Wadephul, said that he had arrived in Lviv.

