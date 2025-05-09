European foreign ministers and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers during their visit to Lviv on 9 May.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: European diplomats visited the Field of Honour at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, where Ukrainian soldiers who were killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war are buried. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi were also present.

Today, we celebrate Europe Day with Ukraine and its people.

Because in a family, both joys and hardships are shared.



Together with Foreign Ministers, we stand united with Ukraine for a lasting peace. For the future we believe in. pic.twitter.com/10QOs96vZu — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 9, 2025

Background:

Kaja Kallas announced yesterday that the final political approval of the tribunal for Vladimir Putin will take place in Lviv on 9 May.

On 8 May, the foreign minister of the new German government, Johann Wadephul, said that he had arrived in Lviv.

