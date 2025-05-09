All Sections
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:35
Banner mocking Putin as Putler displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
The banner. Photo: Delfi media

A museum in the Estonian city of Narva has placed a large banner on the border with Russia equating Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin with Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler. This move comes on 9 May, when Russia commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The banner bearing the slogan "PUTLER WAR CRIMINAL" was mounted on the wall of Narva Castle facing the Russian border.

Details: "This is our message, a reminder of the ongoing full-scale war and the war crimes being committed," said Narva Museum Director Maria Smorzhevskikh-Smirnova. "Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate peace and freedom. With the end of the Second World War, it was peace and freedom, respect for sovereignty, and the principles of solidarity that became the core values ​​of the European community. At the same time, a full-scale war unleashed by Putin has been going on for four years next to us. We call a dictator a dictator, and war crimes war crimes."

Background: 

  • Russia marks the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May, accompanied by traditional propaganda events such as military parades and concerts.
  • As in previous years, large screens have been installed on the Russian bank of the Narva River, facing Estonia, to broadcast the celebrations.
  • Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Narva Museum has repeatedly displayed a similar banner on 9 May.

EstoniaPutinHitler
