Russians bombard Sumy Oblast non-stop: woman killed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 May 2025, 13:19
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Russian forces have dropped guided aerial bombs on the Richky hromada in Sumy Oblast, killing a woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "Early reports indicate that on the evening of 8 May, the enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs on the Richky hromada in the Sumy district. Only on the morning of 9 May, the body of a 63-year-old woman with no signs of life was found on the territory of one of the households."

Photo: Prosecutor's office

Details: A criminal investigation has been opened into this incident.

Background:

  • On the night of 7-8 May, one person was killed and two others wounded as a result of Russian strikes with aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast. The Russians attacked peaceful settlemen ts, despite the so-called three-day truce announced by the Russian leadership.
  • Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, told Ukrainska Pravda that Russia continues to terrorise the border areas of Sumy Oblast with guided bombs. On 8 May, the Russians dropped about 130 bombs. Over the morning of 9 May alone, they dropped 50 bombs. 

