Ukrainian companies Himera and Aerobavovna test B1 repeater on a balloon

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 9 May 2025, 17:02
Ukrainian companies Himera and Aerobavovna test B1 repeater on a balloon
Photo: Himera radios on Facebook

Ukrainian communications systems manufacturer Himera Radios and the Aerobavovna project have jointly conducted tests in which the B1 autonomous repeater was lifted to an altitude of 500 and 800 metres using a balloon system.

Source: Himera radios on Facebook

Quote from Himera Radios: "This solution gives the army something that is often lacking on the battlefield – stable communication even in the most difficult conditions: in urban areas, mountains, or in areas where it is impossible to install classic repeaters." 

Details: The manufacturer explained that raising the repeater via a balloon gives a significant increase in radio range and, therefore, in communication coverage.

The company said that the test confirmed a range of 32 kilometres. The deployment time was 10 minutes.

"Encrypted communication can last up to 14 days without recharging or lowering the balloon. The minimum benefit is doubling the coverage radius; the maximum is creating new opportunities for command, coordination and saving lives," Himera Radios added.

It also clarified that the team is already improving the B1 repeater based on the test results.

Background:

  • Recently, it was reported that the Ukrainian project Aerobavovna has already deployed dozens of small tethered balloons equipped with antennas, radio repeaters, and drone detectors.
  • The balloons allow kamikaze drones and reconnaissance UAVs to operate over longer distances and help Ukrainian forces detect Russian ground control stations.

