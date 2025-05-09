"Putin's truce": Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 80 times, borderline areas suffer from Russian attacks

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 80 times throughout the war zone since the start of 9 May. Russian troops have also targeted Ukrainian border settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 9 May

Quote: Overall, 80 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

Advertisement:

Border settlements have suffered from cynical attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular: Arkhypivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Marchykhyna Buda, Bila Bereza, Ulanove, Baranivka and Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast; guided aerial bombs have struck the settlements of Boiaro-Lezhachi and Doroshivka in Sumy Oblast."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk. The fighting is currently in progress.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops mounted 10 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Five of them are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, Russian soldiers have made 18 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotliarivka and Troitske. Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian onslaught and have repelled 13 attacks. Five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians mounted 18 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novopil and Zelene Pole. Eleven firefights are ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians mounted four attempts to advance, with fighting continuing in three locations.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, while four more combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have launched five airstrikes, dropping nine guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, and carried out 153 artillery attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!