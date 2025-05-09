All Sections
UK intelligence analyses Russia's April advance in Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 9 May 2025, 18:03
UK intelligence analyses Russia's April advance in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's territorial advance in Ukraine slowed considerably in April 2025 compared to late 2024.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 9 May on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that Russia's Ground Forces have likely taken control of around 200 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in April, averaging approximately 6 square kilometres per day.

This represents a slight increase compared to March, when Russia seized 150 square kilometres—the lowest monthly figure since June 2024, according to UK intelligence.

 
Russian advances in sq km
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence also pointed out that Russian forces made tactical gains around the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast in April.

"Pokrovsk has likely remained the priority axis for Russia in its campaign but it has been unable to make any notable advances around the city since late 2024," the update says.

The Pokrovsk front situation
Photo: Screenshot from DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

UK intelligence further reported that, while Russia celebrates Victory Day on 9 May, Ukrainian troops are continuing limited combat operations in Kursk Oblast, marking the first time since World War II that foreign troops have operated on Russian soil. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Background:

  • Earlier, UK intelligence suggested that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.
  • UK Defence Intelligence warned that the sharp decline in oil prices threatens Russia's ability to finance its planned budget for 2025.

