Ukraine plans to tax income of Russian POWs
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Government of Ukraine) has approved a draft law proposing to tax the income of Russian prisoners of war.
Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), on Telegram
Details: Melnychuk reported the approval of the relevant bill by the Cabinet on 9 May.
According to the proposed law, prisoners of war will be required to pay personal income tax as well as the military levy.
The bill defines prisoners of war as a separate category of non-resident individuals in Ukraine, in line with the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the 1977 Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions.
Tax agents – including prisoner of war camps, penal institutions and pre-trial detention centres – will be obliged to include in their tax reporting both the total amount of income accrued to prisoners of war and the total amount of tax withheld.
