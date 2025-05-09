All Sections
Council of Europe Secretary General issues statement on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 9 May 2025, 18:38
Council of Europe Secretary General issues statement on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
Alain Berset. Stock photo: Getty Images

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset has commented on the political support for the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, which has the text of his speech

Details: On 9 May, European foreign ministers gathered in Lviv and welcomed the completion of technical work on the draft legal instruments necessary to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine within the Council of Europe.

"Today's event in Lviv demonstrates our unity and resolve to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Berset commented.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is part of the European family and remains a top priority for the Council of Europe. 

"We have already developed an Action Plan on Resilience, Recovery and Reconstruction. We have established a fully functioning Register of Damage for Ukraine. The European Court of Human Rights is examining thousands of cases of alleged human rights violations resulting from Russia's aggression. And we have made the plight of Ukrainian children our own," he said.

Berset stressed that the EU is now creating the basis for a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 

"This is the moment for states to follow up on the political will they have shown today. Justice also needs resources. Funding must be secured, and the necessary support provided for the functioning of the future tribunal," added the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Background:

  • As reported by European Pravda, it is hoped that the tribunal will start working next year.
  • EU High Representative Kaja Kallas hopes for the tribunal's decision on aggression in 2026.

