Danish PM addresses Putin: End the war – it's not that hard

Oleh PavliukFriday, 9 May 2025, 18:57
Mette Frederiksen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has once again called on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and to stop threatening Europe’s security.

Source: Frederiksen in a comment to Danish Broadcaster DR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked if she had a message for Putin on 9 May, when he was celebrating the Victory Day in Moscow, Frederiksen urged him to "end the war". [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Quote: "And don’t attack Europe. Don’t try to destroy our democracies with disinformation and bots. Don’t destroy our critical infrastructure. Don’t carry out underwater sabotage. Don’t destabilise and destroy the global community and don’t kill Europeans.

In fact, it’s not that hard. The rest of us aren’t doing it."

Details: Frederiksen also expressed scepticism about the possibility of reaching a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine, stressing that Moscow has shown no desire for peace.

Background: 

  • US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on 8 May, stated that he would like to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
  • US Vice President JD Vance said he is "still optimistic" about the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Washington is currently awaiting consent from both Ukraine and Russia to engage directly with each other.

DenmarkRusso-Ukrainian warPutin
