Ukraine and Netherlands sign memorandum on protecting critical infrastructure

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 9 May 2025, 19:35
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding on the protection of critical infrastructure.

Source: Dutch government portal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document aims to strengthen structural cooperation between the two countries in protecting critical infrastructure.

The parties agreed to share knowledge and expertise in threat detection, risk assessment and the development of resilience strategies. The Netherlands will also assist in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards.

The memorandum follows the security cooperation agreement signed by Ukraine and the Netherlands in March 2024.

Quote from David van Weel, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security: "Critical infrastructure means power plants, water supply systems and other vital facilities. Ukraine has been living under the pressure of attacks for many years, and today it is an example of resilience from which we can learn a great deal."

Details: He emphasised that the Netherlands has significant experience in this area, but also acknowledged that Ukrainian approaches, particularly the duplication and triple redundancy of critical systems, are unique and extremely effective.

Background:

