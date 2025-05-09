Hungarian journalist: Orbán's intelligence services spied on Ukraine years ago

Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi claims that the intelligence services of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had been spying on Ukraine several years ago.

Source: Panyi on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the arrest by Ukraine’s Security Service of two suspected Hungarian spies in Zakarpattia Oblast, accused of working for Hungarian military intelligence, Panyi "recalled information he had previously received."

Advertisement:

The journalist states that in the second half of 2023, two national security officers from EU/NATO countries told him that while most NATO states were exchanging intelligence primarily concerning Russia, Hungary was not cooperating in the same way.

Quote: "From the data that Hungarian intelligence services were submitting to the ‘common pool’, NATO allies already understood that Hungary’s civilian and military intelligence were focused on rather different targets: they were sharing a relatively large volume of information about Ukraine."

Details: Panyi added that while almost all other member states were gathering intelligence on Russia as the aggressor and sharing it with partners, "the Hungarians were spying on Ukraine."

Advertisement:

He also pointed to a significant failure by Hungarian military intelligence shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On 23 February 2022, Hungarian intelligence leaders told MPs there would be no large-scale assault. The following morning, Russia attacked Kyiv.

Background:

On Friday, Ukraine’s Security Service announced it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network engaged in espionage in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine’s west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.

Initially, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest had not received any official notification from Kyiv about the uncovered Hungarian spy network, and referred to the reports as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".

However, a few hours later, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

The Hungarian authorities asserted that Ukraine’s statement about uncovering a Hungarian intelligence network on its territory indicates cooperation between Kyiv and the Hungarian opposition party Tisza.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!