Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 9 May 2025, 20:01
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) against 58 Russian nationals and 74 companies, most of which are linked to Russia’s defence-industrial complex.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The sanctions list also includes three companies each from Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as one company from Hong Kong, China. The restrictions were approved by the NSDC and then enacted by a presidential decree.

Of the 74 legal entities under sanctions, 67 are Russian companies involved in military technologies.

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy had previously enacted an NSDC decision to impose sanctions against Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas and one of its biggest natural gas producers.
  • He also enacted NSDC sanctions targeting companies involved in missile production.

