Ukraine brings back nine children from occupation

Nine more children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Dariia Zarivna, executive director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Quote: "Among them is a 14-year-old boy Dmytro whose house was near the Russians' firing position and whose family lived under constant sounds of gunfire. At school, the boy was forced to sing military songs and throw grenades, and some of his classmates were sent to military training camps where they were taught by the Russian private military company Wagner PMC.

A small girl named Kateryna has also been brought back. Her mother was forced to issue a Russian passport, otherwise she would have been denied medical treatment during a difficult childbirth."

Details: Zarivna reported that another boy, 9-year-old Stas, despite threats and harassment from teachers and the FSB, refused to sing the Russian national anthem and participate in military-related activities."

