Chief of Zelenskyy's office discusses ceasefire in Ukraine with Rubio and envoy Witkoff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 May 2025, 21:53
Chief of Zelenskyy's office discusses ceasefire in Ukraine with Rubio and envoy Witkoff
Yermak and Umierov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has discussed a ceasefire and peace talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration following talks between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Yermak on social media; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President reported that Yermak's conversation with US officials took place "following up on yesterday's phone call between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States and the issues they discussed during it".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Acting National Security Adviser to the US President, along with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and General Keith Kellogg took part in the conversation from the American side.

Ukraine was also represented by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

This was Rubio's first call since being appointed Acting National Security Adviser.

The Office of the President noted that the main topic of discussion was "the ceasefire and the prospects for a peaceful resolution".

Background:

  • Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump on 8 May during which they welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).
  • Trump, following a conversation with Zelenskyy on 8 May, wrote on his Truth Social feed that "ideally" he would like to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and again mentioned the possibility of new sanctions against Russia, also hinting at an expectation of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Prior to that, Trump had said that the "three-day ceasefire" announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "a lot" in comparison to what was before. 
  • He also stated that the fall in oil prices is increasing pressure on Russia and raises the likelihood of a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

