Ukrainian diplomat on US position at UN: Ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 02:54
Ukrainian diplomat on US position at UN: Ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate
Serhii Kyslytsia. Photo: Getty Images

Statements by the United States at the United Nations demonstrate the utmost clarity of their position on a ceasefire in Ukraine: it must be unconditional and immediate, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia says.

Source: Kyslytsia commenting on the shift in rhetoric of US diplomats regarding Russia during the last two UN Security Council sessions, as cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "Two consecutive statements by the United States at the [UN] Security Council show that their position is absolutely clear: the ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate."

Details: Kyslytsia reiterated that Ukraine had long declared its readiness to accept such a ceasefire, but Russia categorically rejected the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire during talks in Istanbul.

Quote: "It is also important that Washington, through its representatives in New York, stated that Ukraine is not an obstacle to establishing a regime of unconditional ceasefire."

Details: He noted that both US statements – on Thursday and Friday – are "important, particularly in the context of the expected meeting in Istanbul on 2 June".

Kyslytsia emphasised that any statement made at the UN Security Council reflects the official position of the state, not the personal opinion of a diplomat.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Kyslytsia revealed that on 16 May, Russian delegates, led by Vladimir Medinsky, made threatening and inflammatory remarks, including Medinsky’s claim that the war against Ukraine is "Russians killing Russians".
  • On 16 May, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul for the first time in more than three years.
  • Media reports stated that during the talks, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.
  • Russian representatives voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow was ready to cease fire. Among them were Ukraine's renunciation of territories and claims for reparations.
  • Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.
  • Kyslytsia described the Russian delegates, particularly Medinsky, as behaving like "gangsters" and issuing direct threats to the Ukrainian side.

