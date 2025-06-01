All Sections
Trump and Rubio to decide on Ukraine-Russia talks in two weeks – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 06:40
Trump and Rubio to decide on Ukraine-Russia talks in two weeks – US State Department
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Getty Images

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are committed to the Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations and will make decisions based on the outcome of a two-week deadline set by Trump.

Source: Tammy Bruce on Fox News, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: When asked by the host whether the repeatedly mentioned two-week deadline, which appears to shift, will be met, Bruce responded: "It doesn’t keep moving."

Quote: "I think what we have is a statement by both, certainly, the president recently and the secretary, noting that this is not a long-term thing. This is not simply standard operating procedure. It’s not gonna go on for months or years, that we had standards and benchmarks for what should happen."

Bruce noted that Trump remains "hopeful" for progress in the negotiations but is resolute, citing his recent posts on Truth Social expressing disappointment with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, indicating a shift in his stance.

Quote: "The president is being very public that he feels there is this new framework, this timeline, about when we would know if they [Ukraine and Russia] are serious, and they [Trump and Rubio] will make decisions accordingly."

Bruce added that the US requirements are known to both parties.

Background

  • On 30 May, US President Donald Trump once again said he was "surprised" and "disappointed" by the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine which were preventing the swift conclusion of a "deal".
  • Earlier this week, Trump said he would only be able to determine "in about two weeks" whether Putin is deceiving him about his intention to establish peace in Ukraine.
  • It is believed that Trump, who recently warned Putin that his unwillingness to engage in serious peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine is "playing with fire", may be losing patience with Russia.

