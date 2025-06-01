Russia loses 1,230 soldiers in Ukraine over past day

Two Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and injured, five tanks and 52 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 988,560 (+1,230) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,872 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 22,656 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,527 (+52) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,401 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,173 (+0) air defence systems;

372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

336 (+0) helicopters;

38,366 (+151) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,268 (+3) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

50,325 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,903 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

