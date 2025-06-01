Russia loses 1,230 soldiers in Ukraine over past day
Sunday, 1 June 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and injured, five tanks and 52 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 988,560 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 10,872 (+5) tanks;
- 22,656 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,527 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,401 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,173 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 38,366 (+151) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,268 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,325 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,903 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
