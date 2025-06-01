All Sections
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers in Ukraine over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 07:28
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers in Ukraine over past day
Two Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and injured, five tanks and 52 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 988,560 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 10,872 (+5) tanks;
  • 22,656 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,527 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,401 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,173 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 38,366 (+151) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,268 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,325 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,903 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

