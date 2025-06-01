All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 13:06
Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka
The frightened animal scratched his saviour. Photo: State Emergency Service of Donetsk Oblast

Emergency workers in Bilozerka, Donetsk Oblast, saved a cat that had been trapped under rubble for two days. The frightened animal scratched a firefighter’s face during the rescue.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service of Donetsk Oblast 

Details: State Emergency Service workers had been conducting operations at a collapsed five-storey building for over two days when they found the cat.

Advertisement:

"When he was finally removed from the wreckage, the frightened animal scratched the face of one of the rescuers in fear," the State Emergency Service said.

Despite the minor injury, the rescue workers saved the "resilient survivor", who is now safe.

Background: In late May 2025, police in Kyiv Oblast rescued an injured roe deer that had wandered into a resident’s courtyard and could not escape unaided.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack
Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic bombers reportedly hit – videos
updatedRussia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: 12 killed, 60 injured
Legendary dissident Ayşe Seitmuratova dies in Crimea
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 15 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Six killed and over 10 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy and Donetsk oblasts on Friday
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
14:54
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos
14:52
Oil tanker bound for Russia runs aground off Swedish coast
14:40
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
14:35
updatedRussian drone and artillery assault on Kherson leaves two killed, four injured – video
14:10
Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack
13:56
Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic bombers reportedly hit – videos
13:53
Kremlin says Trump–Putin meeting may not happen this year
13:33
Russian assault groups expand attacks in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast
13:06
Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: