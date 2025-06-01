Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka

Emergency workers in Bilozerka, Donetsk Oblast, saved a cat that had been trapped under rubble for two days. The frightened animal scratched a firefighter’s face during the rescue.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service of Donetsk Oblast

Details: State Emergency Service workers had been conducting operations at a collapsed five-storey building for over two days when they found the cat.

"When he was finally removed from the wreckage, the frightened animal scratched the face of one of the rescuers in fear," the State Emergency Service said.

Despite the minor injury, the rescue workers saved the "resilient survivor", who is now safe.

Background: In late May 2025, police in Kyiv Oblast rescued an injured roe deer that had wandered into a resident’s courtyard and could not escape unaided.

