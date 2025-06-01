All Sections
Kremlin says Trump–Putin meeting may not happen this year

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 13:53
Kremlin says Trump–Putin meeting may not happen this year
Trump and Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, has said that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump may not take place before the end of 2025.

Source: Ushakov in an interview with Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ushakov confirmed that there are currently no agreements on a meeting between the US and Russian leaders, although, in his words, "the idea is in the air". The Kremlin considers the very fact of telephone conversations between the two sides to be positive.

Quote: "Of course, a face-to-face meeting is something truly significant, which should lead to serious outcomes. But again, these outcomes must be prepared by someone – namely, the teams of the White House and the Kremlin." 

Details: Ushakov noted that trying to predict when a meeting between the two leaders might take place "is possible, but pointless".

"One could speculate that it may happen this year, for example… It’s not guaranteed, of course. No. But speculation is possible," he said.

Background:

  • Trump previously stated that he wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible, since he believes this is the only way to make progress in the peace process.
  • The Kremlin also said that it considers such a meeting necessary, while warning that it must be thoroughly prepared.

