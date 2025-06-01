Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, ranked world number 14, has secured a dramatic victory to advance to the Roland Garros quarter finals, defeating world number four Jasmine Paolini of Italy in a thrilling fourth-round match.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match, lasting 2 hours and 27 minutes, ended with a score of 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 in Svitolina’s favour.

Svitolina served two aces, made four double faults and converted seven breaks, while Paolini recorded one ace, no service errors and six breaks. Svitolina edged out Paolini by a single point, 102 to 101.

This marks their second encounter, with Svitolina also staging a comeback to win in the third round of the Australian Open 2025. In the quarter finals, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between Iga Świątek (world number 5, Poland) and Elena Rybakina (world number 11, Kazakhstan).

This is Svitolina’s fifth Roland Garros quarter final appearance, as she aims for her first semi-final at the tournament.

Background Svitolina began her French Open campaign by defeating Zeynep Sönmez (world number 76, Türkiye) in the first round and Anna Bondár (world number 82, Hungary) in the second. In the third round, she overcame Bernarda Pera (world number 83, USA) in a challenging match featuring two tie-breaks.

