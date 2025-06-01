All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 June 2025, 17:20
One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage
Photo: TASS

A bridge blown up in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the night of 31 May – 1 June has been completely demolished as it cannot be repaired.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that the collapsed bridge in Bryansk Oblast cannot be repaired and that a new one will be built in its place.

Advertisement:

Later, specialised personnel used a controlled explosion to completely demolish the damaged bridge, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, authorities plan to reopen a damaged bridge to traffic in Kursk Oblast.

Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that both road and rail traffic in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, are expected to resume within four days following the incident.

Background: 

  • Initially, a bridge collapsed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast while vehicles were on it. Reportedly, a passenger train was passing underneath at the time of the collapse. The incident resulted in seven deaths and around 70 injuries.
  • Later, another bridge collapse occurred in Russia, this time in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Russian Investigative Committee stated that the bridges in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts collapsed on the night of 30 May – 1 June due to explosions, and the cases are being investigated under terrorism charges.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
All News
Russia
Russian delegation departs to Istanbul for Ukraine talks, Russian news agencies say
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four
20:15
Norwegian foreign minister on strikes on Russian airfields: Ukraine has every right to respond
19:56
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
19:49
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach French Open quarter finals
19:12
correctedUkraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios
18:44
Two children injured after Russians drop explosive on car in Kherson Oblast
18:37
Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
18:15
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
17:57
Turkish news agency reveals time and place of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
17:20
One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: