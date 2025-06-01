One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage

A bridge blown up in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the night of 31 May – 1 June has been completely demolished as it cannot be repaired.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that the collapsed bridge in Bryansk Oblast cannot be repaired and that a new one will be built in its place.

Advertisement:

Later, specialised personnel used a controlled explosion to completely demolish the damaged bridge, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, authorities plan to reopen a damaged bridge to traffic in Kursk Oblast.

Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that both road and rail traffic in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, are expected to resume within four days following the incident.

Background:

Initially, a bridge collapsed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast while vehicles were on it. Reportedly, a passenger train was passing underneath at the time of the collapse. The incident resulted in seven deaths and around 70 injuries.

Later, another bridge collapse occurred in Russia, this time in Kursk Oblast.

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that the bridges in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts collapsed on the night of 30 May – 1 June due to explosions, and the cases are being investigated under terrorism charges.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!