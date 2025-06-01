Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach French Open quarter finals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, ranked world No. 14, has secured a dramatic victory to advance to the quarter finals of the French Open, defeating world No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in a thrilling fourth-round match.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match, which lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes, ended with a score of 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 to Svitolina.

Svitolina served two aces, made four double faults and converted seven breaks, while Paolini recorded one ace, no service errors and six breaks. Svitolina edged out Paolini by a single point, 102 to 101.

This was their second encounter, as Svitolina also beat Paolini in a come-from-behind win in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open. In the quarter finals, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between Iga Świątek (world No. 5, Poland) and Elena Rybakina (world No. 11, Kazakhstan).

This is Svitolina’s fifth quarter final at Roland Garros, as she aims for her first semi-final at the tournament.

Background: Svitolina began her French Open campaign by defeating Zeynep Sönmez (world No. 76, Türkiye) in the first round and Anna Bondár (world No. 82, Hungary) in the second. In the third round, she beat Bernarda Pera (world No. 83, USA) in a challenging match featuring two tie-breaks.

