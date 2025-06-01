Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four
Three women and one man have been killed in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 67-year-old man has been killed in an enemy attack on the Polohy district.
The Russians hit the village of Kopani in the Vozdvyzhivka hromada with at least three guided aerial bombs. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
One house has been destroyed and one person killed."
Update: At 20:33, Fedorov reported that three women had been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia district.
Three strikes occurred, killing three women aged 18, 35 and 56. A shop and nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and falling debris.
