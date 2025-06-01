All Sections
Death of soldiers at military training facility: Zelenskyy schedules meeting and promises decisions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 June 2025, 22:25
Death of soldiers at military training facility: Zelenskyy schedules meeting and promises decisions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting regarding the death of servicemen at the military training facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack and promised to make the decisions needed to save the lives of soldiers. 

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, the Russians launched a missile strike on a military training facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Our servicemen were killed. My condolences to all their families and friends. This is not the first such attack in which Ukraine has lost people. 

I have scheduled a meeting with, among others, Mykhailo Drapatyi [former Commander of the Ukrainian Ground forces – ed.], Andrii Hnatov [Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff – ed.], Oleksandr Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.] and Defence Minister Umierov upon his return from the negotiations in Istanbul – to address this issue in detail. 

All our fighters are needed on the front line – defending Ukraine. Every one of them. And every life must be protected. All necessary decisions to that end will be made."

Background: 

  • On 1 June, Russia launched a missile strike on a training unit of Ukraine's Ground Forces. At least 12 soldiers are known to have been killed and over 60 injured.
  • Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, submitted his resignation following the tragedy at the 239th training ground where soldiers from a training battalion were killed in a Russian attack. 

