Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

There have been 146 combat clashes across nine fronts and in the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting continues on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 81 Russian assaults.

information as of 08:00 on 2 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Fyholivka, Hlyboke and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, there were ten Russian attacks. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 20 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhokamianske and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 assaults in the vicinity of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil and Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked two times near Stepove, but to no avail.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 19 Russian assaults. Russian troops also carried out 10 airstrikes using 28 guided aerial bombs and conducted 215 artillery attacks.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, there were no offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

