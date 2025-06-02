All Sections
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack on a business facility in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 2 June, triggering a large-scale fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook

Quote: "This morning, the Russians struck one of the businesses in the oblast. The attack caused a large fire at a production facility."

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to an area of 6,800 square metres. There is no threat of it spreading further.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

