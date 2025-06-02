Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline

A local woman has been killed in a Russian airstrike using FAB-250 bombs on residential areas in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "On 1 June 2025, at 21:35, the Russian forces launched three airstrikes with FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on Kostiantynivka. Residential areas were hit."

Details: A 60-year-old woman was killed in her home during the attack and four more civilians – two men aged 33 and 83 and two women aged 73 and 78 – sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, multiple bruises, fractures and burns. They received medical treatment, and doctors assessed the condition of three of them to be moderate.

A total of 26 residential properties were damaged, along with power lines, a gas pipeline and several vehicles.

