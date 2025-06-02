All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A local woman has been killed in a Russian airstrike using FAB-250 bombs on residential areas in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "On 1 June 2025, at 21:35, the Russian forces launched three airstrikes with FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on Kostiantynivka. Residential areas were hit."

Advertisement:

Details: A 60-year-old woman was killed in her home during the attack and four more civilians – two men aged 33 and 83 and two women aged 73 and 78 – sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, multiple bruises, fractures and burns. They received medical treatment, and doctors assessed the condition of three of them to be moderate.

A total of 26 residential properties were damaged, along with power lines, a gas pipeline and several vehicles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 15 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:37
Ukraine aligns positions with Germany, Italy and UK ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul
12:03
Russians strike industrial facility in Sumy, injuring two women – photos
12:02
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
11:44
Mykolaiv marines show how they wipe out Russian forces on Pokrovsk front – video
11:37
Russians shell Kherson, killing man and injuring 5-year-old – video
11:23
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for Bucharest Nine summit
11:22
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
10:33
Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
10:02
Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: