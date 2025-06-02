All Sections
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 2 June 2025, 11:22
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Poland's newly elected leader, Karol Nawrocki, on his victory in the country's presidential election.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to Nawrocki on Monday 2 June, following the results of the presidential election.

He stated that Poland, which preserves the "strength of its national spirit and its faith in justice", has been and remains a pillar of both regional and broader European security, as well as a strong voice "defending freedom and dignity for every nation".

The Ukrainian president said he expects "continued fruitful cooperation" with Poland and personally with the country's new president.

"By reinforcing one another on our continent, we give greater strength to Europe in global competition and bring the achievement of real and lasting peace closer," he added.

Background:

  • In the end of May Nawrocki officially accepted the demands of Sławomir Mentzen, leader of the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, including the pledge to block Ukraine’s NATO accession, in exchange for support in the second round.
  • Nawrocki's opponent, Rafał Trzaskowski, refused to sign such a declaration.

