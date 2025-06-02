All Sections
Russians strike industrial facility in Sumy, injuring two women – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 12:03
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy City Council

Russian forces hit industrial infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy on the morning of 2 June, injuring two women.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At around 10:15, explosions occurred in Sumy. There has been a strike (weapon type is being established) on industrial infrastructure facilities, as well as in a residential area."

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Sumy City Council

Details: Two women aged 57 and 43 sustained shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical assistance.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

