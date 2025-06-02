All Sections
Russians attack fire station and strike evacuation vehicles once again, injuring 4 firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 June 2025, 14:24
The damaged fire engine. Photo: SES

The Russians have attacked a fire and rescue station in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring four firefighters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: The SES reported that on 2 June, Russian forces carried out yet another attack on a fire and rescue station in one of the frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Although the personnel were in a shelter, four firefighters sustained injuries and another eight are undergoing medical examinations. The SES asserted that all the people injured in the attack are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

The station building and fire engines were severely damaged by the direct hit.

 
The aftermath of the attack. 
Photo: SES

The Russians opened fire again during the evacuation process. Two fire engines carrying the injured and the station's personnel came under attack.

Quote: "This is yet another example of deliberate and targeted attacks by the occupiers on rescue workers – people who risk their lives every day to save others!"

Zaporizhzhia OblastwarState Emergency Service
