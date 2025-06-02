All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Starmer says Russia poses "continued threat"

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 2 June 2025, 14:59
Starmer says Russia poses continued threat
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described Russia as a "continued threat".

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to journalists on 2 June, Starmer responded to Germany’s recent warning that Russia could invade a NATO member within the next four years.

Advertisement:

Starmer said that he is "very alert to the continued threat from Russia, whether that's continuing in Ukraine, or the wider threats".

"I believe the best way to deter conflict is to prepare for it," he added.

Background:

  • The UK plans to expand its fleet of strike submarines and invest further in its nuclear deterrent as part of a new defence strategy aimed at countering the Russian threat.
  • Additionally, Britain will increase investment in domestic defence manufacturing by another £1.5 billion and strengthen its nuclear deterrence capabilities.
  • The details of these additional expenditures are outlined in the UK’s 130-page Strategic Defence Review, published on Monday.
  • The document warns of an "immediate and pressing threat" posed by Russia and is expected to draw heavily on lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRussia
Advertisement:
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
All News
UK
UK to build 12 nuclear submarines in preparation for potential war with Russia – The Sunday Times
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Russia does not change its ultimatum demands on Ukraine at talks in Istanbul – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
18:23
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire
18:07
NATO summit must demonstrate Alliance's commitment to Ukraine, say presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania
17:46
Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones
17:39
Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"
17:30
Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation
17:23
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: