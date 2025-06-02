Starmer says Russia poses "continued threat"

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described Russia as a "continued threat".

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to journalists on 2 June, Starmer responded to Germany’s recent warning that Russia could invade a NATO member within the next four years.

Starmer said that he is "very alert to the continued threat from Russia, whether that's continuing in Ukraine, or the wider threats".

"I believe the best way to deter conflict is to prepare for it," he added.

Background:

The UK plans to expand its fleet of strike submarines and invest further in its nuclear deterrent as part of a new defence strategy aimed at countering the Russian threat.

Additionally, Britain will increase investment in domestic defence manufacturing by another £1.5 billion and strengthen its nuclear deterrence capabilities.

The details of these additional expenditures are outlined in the UK’s 130-page Strategic Defence Review, published on Monday.

The document warns of an "immediate and pressing threat" posed by Russia and is expected to draw heavily on lessons from the war in Ukraine.

