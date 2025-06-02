European Commission reveals details of von der Leyen's conversation with US Senator Graham

During a meeting in Berlin on 2 June, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham discussed coordination of tough US and EU sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Commission press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham and von der Leyen discussed joint coordination of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

"This morning in Berlin, President von der Leyen met with US Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss EU-US coordination on sanctions in response to Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine," the European Commission reported.

Von der Leyen stressed that both the European Union and the United States "need a real ceasefire, we need Russia at the negotiating table, and we need to end this war".

"Pressure works, as the Kremlin understands nothing else," the European Commission president stated.

Von der Leyen "welcomed that Senator Graham committed to ramping up pressure on Russia and moving ahead with the [sanctions] bill in the Senate next week".

The European Commission reiterated that the EU is preparing its 18th package of tough sanctions, which will target Russia’s energy revenues, including Nord Stream infrastructure, the Russian banking sector and a reduction of the oil price cap.

"These steps, taken together with US measures, would sharply increase the joint impact of our sanctions," von der Leyen said.

Background:

Graham is also expected to meet with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin on 2 June.

Earlier, Graham stated that he aimed to introduce new sanctions against Russia before the upcoming G7 summit in June.

Graham expects the upper house of Congress to begin considering new large-scale sanctions against Russia as early as this week due to the lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

