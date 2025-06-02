All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy expects Trump to impose promised sanctions if Istanbul-2 brings no results

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 2 June 2025, 16:21
Zelenskyy expects Trump to impose promised sanctions if Istanbul-2 brings no results
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the United States and the European Union to impose new sanctions on Russia if Monday’s meeting in Istanbul yields no results.

Source: Zelenskyy during the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the importance of genuine diplomatic efforts in the pursuit of peace and called for decisive action if the new peace initiative in Istanbul fails.

Advertisement:

"We must do everything to make sure diplomacy is not empty. Our delegation is now in Istanbul. And we are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," said the president, emphasising that a ceasefire, the release of prisoners and the return of abducted Ukrainian children must be the starting points for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy warned that if Russia ignores the initial agenda and the meeting proves fruitless, new powerful sanctions must follow.

Quote: "If the Istanbul meeting brings nothing, that clearly means strong new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed – from the EU’s 18th package and from the United States, specifically the stronger sanctions President Trump promised." 

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the new restrictions should primarily target Russia’s energy sector – oil, tanker shipments and price caps. He also noted that Russia’s financial sector, including the banking system, requires increased pressure.

Background:

  • On 2 June, negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul, Türkiye, during which proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war are expected to be presented.
  • On 1 June, Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine’s delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

negotiationsZelenskyysanctions
Advertisement:
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
All News
negotiations
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul – video
Ukraine aligns positions with Germany, Italy and UK ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Russia does not change its ultimatum demands on Ukraine at talks in Istanbul – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
18:23
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire
18:07
NATO summit must demonstrate Alliance's commitment to Ukraine, say presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania
17:46
Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones
17:39
Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"
17:30
Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation
17:23
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: