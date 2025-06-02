Zelenskyy expects Trump to impose promised sanctions if Istanbul-2 brings no results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the United States and the European Union to impose new sanctions on Russia if Monday’s meeting in Istanbul yields no results.

Source: Zelenskyy during the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the importance of genuine diplomatic efforts in the pursuit of peace and called for decisive action if the new peace initiative in Istanbul fails.

"We must do everything to make sure diplomacy is not empty. Our delegation is now in Istanbul. And we are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," said the president, emphasising that a ceasefire, the release of prisoners and the return of abducted Ukrainian children must be the starting points for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy warned that if Russia ignores the initial agenda and the meeting proves fruitless, new powerful sanctions must follow.

Quote: "If the Istanbul meeting brings nothing, that clearly means strong new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed – from the EU’s 18th package and from the United States, specifically the stronger sanctions President Trump promised."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the new restrictions should primarily target Russia’s energy sector – oil, tanker shipments and price caps. He also noted that Russia’s financial sector, including the banking system, requires increased pressure.

Background:

On 2 June, negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul, Türkiye, during which proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war are expected to be presented.

On 1 June, Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine’s delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

