Zelenskyy tells Finnish prime minister about Drone Line project

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 2 June 2025, 16:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a bilateral meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Vilnius.

Source: Zelenskyy on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, they discussed defence support for Ukraine, cooperation within the shelter coalition and EU membership.

"The most important thing is investment in Ukrainian weapons production and co-production. I told him about our Drone Line project, which has already proven its effectiveness. We discussed how it could be scaled up," Zelenskyy said.

He also told the Finnish prime minister about his expectations from the meeting with the Russian delegation taking place in Istanbul.

"We expect real results from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, the return of children and a meeting at the leadership level," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background:

  • In the spring of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale project called Drone Line, initiated by the Ukrainian president. Its goal is to develop the best unmanned systems units and scale their combat experience in the defence forces.
  • The project involves creating a network of specialised units that will receive modern equipment, necessary resources and specialists.
  • Zelensky is participating in the Bucharest Nine summit in Vilnius.
  • During the summit, Zelenskyy told his colleagues that the Security Service of Ukraine's Spider Web operation demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of effective tactical decisions in the war with Russia and is capable of inflicting significant losses on the Russian Armed Forces, forcing it to consider diplomacy.

