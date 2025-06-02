Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation

Ukraine has managed to bring back an 18-year-old woman who spent most of her childhood under occupation and a 21-year-old man whose village was captured by the Russians in 2022.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: Karyna (name changed), 18, spent almost her entire childhood under Russian occupation. She always knew that she wanted to live in Ukraine, so she waited until she came of age to finally leave.

Advertisement:

Now Karyna is starting a new life in Ukraine: she wants to go to university and find a job.

The village where 21-year-old Kyrylo (name changed) lived was occupied at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when he had just turned 18. The village was left without communications, checkpoints began to appear, and people began to disappear.

Kyrylo’s mother left for Crimea, and the young man was left alone. It was dangerous for him to leave because of the numerous Russian checkpoints.

The young man received help in finding a safe route, gathering documents and preparing for departure. Kyrylo is now in Ukraine-controlled territory with his family.

Background: On 28 May, 11 children were brought back from Russian-occupied territory to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Among them were two orphans and relatives of military personnel.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!