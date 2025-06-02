All Sections
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 2 June 2025, 17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
The Buntar-3 reconnaissance system. Photo: Buntar Aerospace

The Buntar-3 is a reconnaissance system developed by Ukrainian defence tech company Buntar Aerospace which has been tested in real combat on the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kupiansk, Lysychansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Svatove fronts.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Buntar Aerospace explained that the reconnaissance system functions as an integrated solution – from mission planning to analysis – with a single control interface through proprietary software.

The Buntar-3 reconnaissance system. 
Photo: Buntar Aerospace

Quote from Buntar Aerospace: "Buntar-3 is not just a separate drone, but a complete system. At its core is a proprietary Copilot – a 'combat assistant' for the operator. It forecasts mission scenarios, helps avoid errors in stressful conditions, calculates flight sequences and ensures continuous coverage and centralised transmission from multiple cameras. All controls are contained in a single interface that can simultaneously manage multiple drones."

Details: Key characteristics of the Buntar-3 reconnaissance system include:

  • 3.5 hours of flight time;
  • 80 km tactical range;
  • target detection up to 15 km away;
  • operation without GPS;
  • resistance to electronic warfare;
  • vertical take-off and landing capability.

"The modern battlefield is dynamic, where everything changes – signals, electronic warfare modes, tactics," the Ukrainian company added. "The architecture of Buntar-3 allows for rapid adaptation of both the hardware and the Copilot software to specific unit requirements." 

 
The Buntar-3 reconnaissance system. 
Photo: Buntar Aerospace

The company also stated that it is entering into contract agreements and preparing to launch mass production. For security reasons, production volumes are not being disclosed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

