Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 June 2025, 17:46
The site of the enemy drone strike in the centre of Kramatorsk. Photo: Horbatenko on Facebook

Russian forces have carried out a drone strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko; Radio Liberty journalist Serhii Horbatenko 

Quote from Honcharenko: "Kramatorsk came under enemy attack – residential area and the central square of the city. Early reports indicate that UAVs were used.

As of 17:00, one woman has been reported injured. There is also destruction.

We are still assessing the full consequences. The danger has not yet passed!" 

Details: Horbatenko stated that  "a Russian fixed-wing Molniya-type attack drone struck directly in the centre of Kramatorsk".

Donetsk Oblast
