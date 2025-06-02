Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones

The site of the enemy drone strike in the centre of Kramatorsk. Photo: Horbatenko on Facebook

Russian forces have carried out a drone strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko; Radio Liberty journalist Serhii Horbatenko

Quote from Honcharenko: "Kramatorsk came under enemy attack – residential area and the central square of the city. Early reports indicate that UAVs were used.

Advertisement:

As of 17:00, one woman has been reported injured. There is also destruction.

We are still assessing the full consequences. The danger has not yet passed!"

Details: Horbatenko stated that "a Russian fixed-wing Molniya-type attack drone struck directly in the centre of Kramatorsk".



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!