The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania have stated that the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for the end of June, must demonstrate the Alliance’s commitment to Ukraine.

Source: a joint statement from the summit in Vilnius involving leaders of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the statement by Gitanas Nausėda, Andrzej Duda and Nicușor Dan, who co-chaired the meeting in Vilnius, "the Summit in The Hague must demonstrate NATO’s continued support and commitment to Ukraine".

Quote: "We stand firm on Allied decision and commitment regarding Ukraine’s irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements and to decide its own future, free from outside interference."

Background:

On 2 June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that all NATO member states had agreed on Ukraine’s membership, emphasising that this issue cannot be part of any peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

In an interview with ABC News, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, stated that the United States considers Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion fair and is ready to discuss the matter.

