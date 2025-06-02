All Sections
Russians attack ambulance in Kherson, killing driver and injuring two civilians – photos

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 June 2025, 19:10
Russians attack ambulance in Kherson, killing driver and injuring two civilians – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

Russian forces attacked an ambulance in the centre of the city of Kherson on the evening of 2 June, killing the driver.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The attack took place at around 17:00. The vehicle has burned out.

The 68-year-old driver sustained fatal injuries. Two healthcare workers, a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, were also injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

The prosecutor's office also reported on the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast: during the day, 11 people were reported to have been injured in Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka and Stanislav, including a five-year-old child.

The Russians shelled Kherson with artillery at around 04:00. A 40-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.

