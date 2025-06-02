All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 June 2025, 23:19
Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create diplomatic show – Ukrainian delegation head
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Rustem Umierov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, has stated that since the Russian Federation presented its "memorandum" only during the meeting, it appears they are once again stalling for time.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "Our documents were submitted in advance. In contrast, the Russian 'memorandum' appeared only today – during the meeting itself. This created conditions that prevented the meeting from delivering the results needed to end the war.

Advertisement:

It seems the Russians are once again stalling for time, trying to create a 'diplomatic show' for the US without taking real action."

Details: Umierov named the release of Ukrainian people from captivity as the only progress made during the talks.

Ukraine also proposed holding a leaders’ level meeting by the end of June.

Quote: "And if this is just another attempt to buy time, then there should be one response: tougher international sanctions."

Background: 

  • The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second following the talks on 16 May.
  • First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.
  • At the meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.
  • On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies published the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire, including Ukraine's neutral status, elections and withdrawal from four oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head
Zelenskyy about talks: Russia admits abducting Ukrainian children
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may face gas shortage
​​Former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock elected president of UN General Assembly
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
All News
Rustem Umierov
Heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations reportedly held one-on-one meeting before talks
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
RECENT NEWS
04:35
UpdatedFour injured and residential buildings destroyed as Russia hits Chernihiv with Shahed drones – photos
23:19
Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head
22:46
Zelenskyy about talks: Russia admits abducting Ukrainian children
21:49
Trump hasn't ruled out meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin – White House
21:35
Heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations reportedly held one-on-one meeting before talks
21:18
Zelenskyy supports Turkish President Erdoğan's idea to hold meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, US and Türkiye
21:04
Zelenskyy comments on Russians' idea of a "partial" ceasefire: "Idiots"
21:02
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss "proper representation" of Ukraine at next summit
20:56
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives invitation to NATO summit in The Hague
20:55
Zelenskyy urges Norwegian PM to invest in Ukrainian drones
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: