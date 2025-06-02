Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head

Rustem Umierov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, has stated that since the Russian Federation presented its "memorandum" only during the meeting, it appears they are once again stalling for time.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "Our documents were submitted in advance. In contrast, the Russian 'memorandum' appeared only today – during the meeting itself. This created conditions that prevented the meeting from delivering the results needed to end the war.

It seems the Russians are once again stalling for time, trying to create a 'diplomatic show' for the US without taking real action."

Details: Umierov named the release of Ukrainian people from captivity as the only progress made during the talks.

Ukraine also proposed holding a leaders’ level meeting by the end of June.

Quote: "And if this is just another attempt to buy time, then there should be one response: tougher international sanctions."

Background:

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second following the talks on 16 May.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

At the meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.

On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies published the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire, including Ukraine's neutral status, elections and withdrawal from four oblasts.

