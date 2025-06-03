All Sections
Power outage reported in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts – Russian occupation administration

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 02:00
Power outage reported in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts – Russian occupation administration
Fire. Photo: Volodymyr Saldo

The Russian occupation administration has reported a large-scale power outage in the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Russian-appointed "heads" of the occupied territories – Yevgeny Balitsky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Volodymyr Saldo in Kherson Oblast

Details: Balytsky claimed that the entire Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast had been left without electricity.

According to Saldo, over 100,000 people in 150 settlements of Kherson Oblast are without power. He claimed that substations in the Henichesk district, near the border of Kherson Oblast with Crimea, and in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast had been damaged by "debris from downed UAVs".

Ukrainska Pravda cannot at present independently verify this information.

