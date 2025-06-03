All Sections
Four injured and residential buildings destroyed as Russia hits Chernihiv with Shahed drones – photos

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 04:35
The scene of the attack. Photo: Viacheslav Chaus

Russian drones attacked the city of Chernihiv on the night of 2-3 June, damaging residential buildings and injuring four people.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A Shahed drone hit has been recorded in a residential area. There are casualties among civilians."

Details: Bryzhynskyi said that two people had been injured in the strike. One has been hospitalised in a critical condition, while the other suffered moderate injuries.

A house burned down due to the attack. A five-storey residential building and several other houses were also damaged.

Later, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of casualties had increased to three. A woman and two men with severe injuries were taken to hospital.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi
 
Damage caused by the attack
Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

Quote from Chaus: "There is damage to high-rise buildings, a school, several shops, a bus stop and houses in a residential area. The enemy also hit an industrial facility."

Updated: According to updated information from Bryzhynskyi, the number of casualties has increased to four. Two women and two men were taken to hospital.

