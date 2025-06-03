Russia attacks Odesa overnight: fires break out, housing damaged, five civilians injured – photos, video

The Russians once again attacked the city of Odesa on the night of 2-3 June. Houses and civilian infrastructure have been damaged, fires have broken out and five people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Another nighttime Russian attack. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged and cars burnt out. There have been no reports of casualties."

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: Trukhanov on Telegram

Details: Trukhanov said an operational headquarters is working at the scene and consultations will soon be organised regarding aid from the city budget and compensation under the eRecovery programme [a Ukrainian government digital programme that provides financial compensation to citizens for war-related housing damage – ed.].

Burnt-out car Photo: Trukhanov on Telegram

The municipal services will conduct restoration work and cleaning.

Shattered windows Photo: Trukhanov on Telegram

Crater formed after the attack Photo: Trukhanov on Telegram

Updated. Later, the State Emergency Service reported that early reports indicated that four people had been injured in the attack.

Fires broke out at different locations, the largest one occurring in warehouse premises containing food products. Two cars were burnt out and garages and houses were damaged in the residential area.

Kiper later reported that five people had been injured.

Quote from Kiper: "At dawn, the enemy once again attacked Odesa with drones. Five people have been injured. A food warehouse caught fire and residential buildings and cars were damaged in the strike. Five people were injured. One of them has been hospitalised in a moderate condition. The others received medical treatment at the scene."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!