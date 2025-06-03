All Sections
Russia has lost over 990,000 soldiers since February 2022

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 June 2025, 07:36
Russia has lost over 990,000 soldiers since February 2022
Ukrainian soldiers launching mortar fire. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 990,800.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 990,800 (+1,100) military personnel;
  • 10,881 (+7) tanks;
  • 22,671 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,623 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,402 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,176 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 384 (+12) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 38,748 (+126) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,607 (+145) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,905 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
