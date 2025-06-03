Russia has lost over 990,000 soldiers since February 2022

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 990,800.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 990,800 (+1,100) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,881 (+7) tanks;

tanks; 22,671 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,623 (+48) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,402 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,176 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 384 (+12) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 336 (+0) helicopters;

38,748 (+126) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

50,607 (+145) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,905 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!